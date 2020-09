EU summit postponed after Michel guard catches Covid

BRUSSELS- Agence France-Presse

The European Union leaders’ summit due on Sept. 24 this week has been postponed after a security guard working for the host, EU chief Charles Michel, tested positive for coronavirus.

Spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted that Michel, the president of the European Council, had "decided to postpone the special European Council meeting that was planned for 24 and 25 September to 1 and 2 October."