EU sends firefighting planes for Turkey wildfires

  • August 02 2021 10:45:00

EU sends firefighting planes for Turkey wildfires

ANKARA
EU sends firefighting planes for Turkey wildfires

The European Commission is sending three firefighting planes to support Turkey's efforts in extinguishing the forest fires, the commission’s emergency response coordinator announced on Aug. 1.

"In an immediate response, the European Commission has already helped mobilize 1 Canadair plane from Croatia and 2 Canadairs from Spain. These firefighting aeroplanes are part of rescEU, the European reserve of civil protection assets," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Turkey at this very difficult time. I thank all the countries which have offered help," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, adding they stand ready to provide further assistance.

In the meantime, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares had a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to convey the solidarity of Spain and the condolences for the victims of the fires that are devastating the south of the country.

The Spanish minister informed Çavuşoğlu about the decision of the Spanish Government to send two CL-415 firefighting planes and a C-295 transport plane of the Spanish Air Force, as well as a complete team of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), to assist in the extinction of the wildfires, according to the diplomatic sources.

The arrival of the aircraft, personnel and equipment will take place on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.

For its part, Çavuşoğlu thanked his counterpart for Spain’s help to Turkey’s efforts to put out the fire, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan dispatched another firefighting team early on Aug. 2 to support Turkey as it battles forest fires ravaging the country since July 28.

The support team arrived at Turkey’s border with Georgia and entered the country through the northeastern province of Artvin.

Consisting of 53 vehicles including 41 fire trucks and 220 personnel, the team was received by Turkish citizens who showed their appreciation for the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

After a fuel delivery, the team moved on towards the areas suffering from massive fires.

“We have come here with experienced colleagues to extinguish the fires,” said the chief of the team, Colonel Nazar Bagisov. “We stand with brotherly Turkey, and we will do so under all circumstances,” he added.

Except for the EU and Azerbaijan, Russian planes are used for firefighting in efforts to put out the fires through both aerial and ground operations.

According to previous reports, more than 1,100 pieces of equipment, including three Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft, were involved in efforts to extinguish wildfires in Turkey.

Qatar and Iran also sent teams and equipment to Turkey to take part in search and rescue activities amid the forest fires.

ECONOMY Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4 bln

Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4 bln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unites in fight against multiple forest fires

    Turkey unites in fight against multiple forest fires

  2. World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

    World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

  3. Ankara summons Greek diplomat over border killing

    Ankara summons Greek diplomat over border killing

  4. Tourists in Bodrum evacuated by boat amid fires

    Tourists in Bodrum evacuated by boat amid fires

  5. Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

    Turkish satellites monitor damages from space
Recommended
CHP leader says he will agree to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

CHP leader says he will agree to run for president if Nation Alliance wants
İYİ Party leader urges unity amid wildfires across Turkey

İYİ Party leader urges unity amid wildfires across Turkey
Turkey mulling plans to boost vaccinations

Turkey mulling plans to boost vaccinations
Turkish national among dead in blast at German chemical site

Turkish national among dead in blast at German chemical site
Flowers left in Tunca River in memory of Roma killed at Auschwitz camp

Flowers left in Tunca River in memory of Roma killed at Auschwitz camp
Erdoğan speaks with Georgian, Ethiopian premiers over phone

Erdoğan speaks with Georgian, Ethiopian premiers over phone
WORLD Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends virus curbs

Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends virus curbs

Troops were set to hit the streets of Sydney on Aug. 2 to enforce its prolonged lockdown, as stay-at-home orders in Australia’s third-largest city Brisbane were extended to curb a worsening outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4 bln

Turkish exports hit all-time high July figure of $16.4 bln

Posting a year-on-year rise of 10 percent, Turkey's exports hit an all-time high July figure of $16.4 billion, the country's trade minister announced on Aug. 2.

SPORTS Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

The Turkish women’s national volleyball team on Aug. 2 fought hard to beat the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 3-2 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics preliminary round Pool B match to complete the group phase.