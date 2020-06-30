EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

  • June 30 2020 09:39:00

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

BRUSSELS-The Associated Press
EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

The European Union announced on June 30 that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S. Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.

As Europe's economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries.

More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe each year, while some 10 million Europeans head across the Atlantic.

Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into the EU's 27 members and four other nations in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The EU said China is "subject to confirmation of reciprocity,'' meaning it must lift all restrictions on European citizens entering China before it will allow Chinese citizens back in.

Countries considered for the safe list are also expected to lift any bans they might have in place on European travelers. The list is to be updated every 14 days, with new countries being added and some even dropping off depending on whether they are keeping the disease under control.

Still, many people both inside and outside Europe remain wary of travel in the coronavirus era, given the unpredictability of the pandemic and the possibility of second waves of infection that could affect flights and hotel bookings. Tens of thousands of travelers had a frantic, chaotic scramble in March to get home as the pandemic swept across the world and borders slammed shut.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surged over the past week, and President Donald Trump also suspended the entry of all people from Europe's ID check-free travel zone in a decree in March.

In contrast, aside from a notable recent outbreak tied to a slaughterhouse in western Germany, the virus's spread has generally stabilized across much of continental Europe.

European Union countries hastily slapped restrictions on who could cross their borders in February as the virus spread in Italy. Then in mid-March the Europeans limited all non-essential travel to the 27 EU member states plus Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.

Non-EU citizens who are already living in Europe are not included in the ban.

The EU list does not apply to travel to Britain, which left the EU in January. Britain now requires all incoming travelers bar a few exceptions like truck drivers to go into a self-imposed 14-day quarantine, although the measure is under review and is likely to ease in the coming weeks. The requirement also applies to U.K. citizens.

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19

    Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19

  2. Turkey conducts largest narcotics op in its history: Interior minister

    Turkey conducts largest narcotics op in its history: Interior minister

  3. Turkey ‘should prepare for European green deal’

    Turkey ‘should prepare for European green deal’

  4. Ruling AKP submits bill to overhaul structure of bar associations

    Ruling AKP submits bill to overhaul structure of bar associations

  5. Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

    Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage
Recommended
Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed

Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed
WHO says pandemic not even close to over as toll passes 500,000

WHO says pandemic 'not even close' to over as toll passes 500,000
India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis

India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps amid border crisis
UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plan disastrous

UN rights chief says Israeli annexation plan 'disastrous'
Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’
Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
WORLD Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed

Nearly ten years of war: Europe must continue to support the Syrian people: Op-ed

The conflict in Syria is entering its tenth year. Ten years of war, suffering and grief. And it’s still not over. Syrians continue to live in fear and despair, their future held hostage. While the war forced half the population to flee their homes in the past decade, those who stayed behind are facing an unprecedented economic crisis and the threat of the Coronavirus.
ECONOMY Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March

Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March

Turkey's gross external debt stock reached $431 billion at the end of March, the country’s Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on June 30. 
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.