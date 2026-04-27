EU registration of Turkish geographical indications accelerates

ANTALYA

The registration process for Türkiye’s geographical indication (GI) products in the European Union has gained momentum, according to Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) President Muhammed Zeki Durak.

Durak noted that Türkiye currently has 1,837 registered GI products, with 46 of them recognized in the EU. “Thirty-eight of these were registered in the past three years. Thanks to our close cooperation with the European Union, the processes have accelerated and our numbers have increased,” he said.

Highlighting Türkiye’s global standing, Durak stated that the country ranks second worldwide in terms of the total number of GI products and third in the EU registrations, following China and the United Kingdom.

Efforts to expand the number of EU-registered products are ongoing, Durak emphasized, pointing out that several applications and announcements are still in progress. “Our goal is to raise the number of EU-registered products from 46 to 100. In this context, we provide technical support to applicants, contribute to the processes and carry out preparatory work,” he explained.

Durak also noted that under the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), training programs have been delivered to producers.

“Our aim is to transform Türkiye’s wide variety of local products into economic value. By increasing the number of EU registrations and supporting producers, we seek to generate higher added value,” Durak said.