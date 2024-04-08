EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

The European Union's naval mission in the Red Sea has repelled attacks on 11 civilian ships since it was launched in late February, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

The Iran-backed Huthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been targeting the vital shipping lane since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

The Huthi attacks have roiled shipping in the Red Sea, forcing some companies to take alternative routes, including a two-week detour around the tip of southern Africa.

"In less than two months since the operation was launched, the operation has escorted 68 vessels and has repelled 11 attacks," Borrell told journalists.

Greek commander Vasileios Gryparis said that included shooting down nine aerial drones, one seaborne drone and four anti-ship ballistic missiles.

The EU mission — which currently consists of four frigates — has an exclusively defensive mandate and is not allowed to attack the Huthis on Yemeni soil.

The United States is spearheading its own naval coalition in the area and has conducted strikes on the Huthis in Yemen along with Britain.

