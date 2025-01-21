EU 'ready to defend' interests after Trump tariff vow

EU 'ready to defend' interests after Trump tariff vow

BRUSSELS
EU ready to defend interests after Trump tariff vow

The European Union stands "ready" to defend its interests, the bloc's economy commissioner has said, after U.S. President Donald Trump promised a policy of tariffs and taxes on other countries in his inaugural address.

"If there is a need to defend Europe's economic interests, we are ready to do so," Valdis Dombrovskis said when asked about the threat by Trump, who stopped short of announcing immediate new tariffs on U.S. trading partners.

Dombrovskis noted that the EU had responded "in a proportionate way" to tariffs on EU steel and aluminium during Trump's first administration in 2017-2021, by targeting U.S. imports such as Harley-Davidson motorbikes and Bourbon.

Before taking office this time around, Trump made sweeping threats of tariffs including against the United States' largest trading partner the EU, its neighbours Canada and Mexico and its strategic rival China.

Faced with the looming threat, the EU's strategy has for months been to advocate EU-U.S. cooperation rather than confrontation.

"The EU and US are strategic allies, and we need to work together, especially in this turbulent geopolitical context," Dombrovskis reiterated, warning that a trade conflict would carry "substantial economic cost for everyone, including for U.S.".

He also warned the EU must "work on the resilience of our economy", including by seeking to diversify its trading partnerships.

The EU announced a strengthened trade deal with Mexico just ahead of Trump's inauguration, and on Jan. 20 it announced it was resuming talks towards a free trade deal with Malaysia.

Since his election victory, Trump has taken aim at foreign allies and adversaries alike, raising the prospect of fresh levies to push other countries towards tougher action on U.S. priorities.

Early on Jan. 20, Trump vowed: "I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families."

"Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump added in an inaugural address as president.

Trump said on Jan. 20 he may impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as Feb 1.

Trump rekindled his threat against the two major US trading partners hours after taking the oath of office, accusing them of failing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the United States.

"We're thinking in terms of 25 percent on Mexico and Canada, because they're allowing vast numbers of people, Canada's a very bad abuser also, vast numbers of people to come in, and fentanyl to come in," he said in the Oval Office as he signed an array of executive orders.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

    Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

  2. Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

    Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

  3. Messages pour in after Bolu tragedy

    Messages pour in after Bolu tragedy

  4. Those responsible for fire disaster will be held accountable: Erdoğan

    Those responsible for fire disaster will be held accountable: Erdoğan

  5. Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza

    Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza
Recommended
Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says
China installs record amount of renewable energy in 2024: Data

China installs record amount of renewable energy in 2024: Data
Nearly 1.5 million homes sold last year, up 21 percent

Nearly 1.5 million homes sold last year, up 21 percent
Central government debt stock at 9.3 trillion Turkish Liras

Central government debt stock at 9.3 trillion Turkish Liras
Libya sees Türkiye as strategic trade partner: Minister

Libya sees Türkiye as strategic trade partner: Minister
AJet to launch Istanbul-Moscow direct flights this week

AJet to launch Istanbul-Moscow direct flights this week
WORLD Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza

Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza

Palestinian rescue agencies and resident have begun searching for thousands of Gazans believed still buried under rubble, as residents expressed shock at the devastation wrought by 15 months of war on the enclave on the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
ECONOMY Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

Türkiye could restart trade with Israel if the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is permanent, the head of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) said on Tuesday.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿