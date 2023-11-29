EU proposes more dialogue, partnership with Türkiye

BRUSSELS

The European Commission has proposed to revive high-level dialogue and deepen cooperation with Türkiye in the fields of trade, migration as well as visa facilitation and upgrading customs while underlining the latter’s strategic importance to the European Union as a regional power.

High Representative of the EU for foreign and security affairs, Josep Borrell and Commissioner responsible for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi announced a much-expected document on the state of EU-Türkiye political, economic and trade relations on Nov. 29 in Brussels.

The 17-page document which includes recommendations to the EU will be discussed at the EU Council meeting in mid-December. In the case where the member countries approve, it will become a formal document that outlines the basics of EU-Türkiye ties in the coming period.

“The EU clearly has a strategic interest to develop such a relationship with Türkiye in all possible areas, based on trust and a culture of consensus, not least against the background of broader geopolitical shifts. Efforts to bridge the key differences with Ankara must continue,” read the document.

Borrell, at a press conference, underlined that although there are differences with Türkiye on foreign policy matters, there are some issues on which the two sides converge. “Türkiye and the EU both support a two-state solution in the Middle East. We can engage on this issue. We are both part of anti-DAESH coalition and cooperate in the anti-terror fight,” he suggested.

One important recommendation to the EU Council is to reinstate the EU-Türkiye high-level dialogues on economy, energy and transport which were suspended in 2019 due to the tension between Ankara and Brussels over the eastern Mediterranean. But it stresses that it should be done under the condition that “Türkiye continues to refrain from all illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Resumption of the Association Council and the high-level political dialogue at ministerial level, organizing further rounds of sectoral high-level dialogues on climate, health, migration and security, agriculture as well as research and innovation are also recommended.

It also stresses the need for more dialogue on foreign policy and regional issues regularly in a more structured way, with a view to be more effective and operational. In this regard, it calls on Brussels to invite the Turkish foreign minister to informal meetings of EU foreign ministers, dubbed Gymnich meetings.

Customs union talks should resume

The report also stressed that the need for the resumption of discussions on the draft negotiating framework for the modernization of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union on the understanding that Türkiye keeps addressing the circumvention of EU restrictive measures against Russia via its territory rapidly and efficiently and continues to resolve trade irritants.

Varhelyi told a press conference that works for resolving trade irritants are improving while Borrell informed that Ankara and Brussels continue to talk about ways to avoid circumvention of the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia.

“On this basis, and in a broader environment conducive to the resumption of Cyprus settlement talks, the Council should adopt the negotiating directives and authorize the Commission to open negotiations for the modernization of the Customs Union,” it added.

On economy, the report suggests accelerating the signature of contracts under the Türkiye Investment Platform to boost public and private investments, in particular in the fields of connectivity, digital, energy, transport and green deal, in close cooperation with European and international financial institutions. “The European Investment Bank is invited to resume operations across all sectors in Türkiye,” it added.

Visa facilitation

The report also mentions the 2016-dated migration agreement between Türkiye and the EU which includes promises by the latter on the visa liberalization. Stepping up efforts by Türkiye to stem irregular migration flows to the EU and also stepping up EU and member states engagement with Türkiye to this end are advised by the commission.

“Continue support to refugees and host communities in Türkiye as proposed by the Commission in the mid-term review of the EU Multi-Annual Financial Framework. This would build on the successful and effective aid of the last years, fit for the current realities on the ground,” it added.

On visa approvals, the commission recommends the EU Council to explore possibilities with member states to facilitate access to visa applications, in particular for certain specific categories of Turkish citizens when applying for a visa to the EU (business people, students, Turkish citizens with family members in the EU etc.).

“This should also include making full use of the flexibilities of the Visa Code to allow the issuing of multiple entry visas with a long validity,” it said.