EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

  • June 17 2020 12:25:32

EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

ISTANBUL
EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

The EU's passenger car market shrank 41.5% in the January-May period this year compared to the same period last year, an industry group said on June 17. 

Automobile registrations across the 27-member bloc stood at 3.33 million in the first five months of 2020, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) announced.

Car registrations decreased in all major markets, by 54.2% in Spain, 50.4% in Italy and 48.5% in France.

"The contraction of the German market was slightly less severe, with registrations down 35% over the first five months of 2020," it noted.

The EU is the main automotive export market for Turkey, where top international automakers- Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota, among others- are operating.

In May, the European passenger car market posted another 'sharp drop', by 52.3%, year-on-year.

"Although COVID-19 lockdown measures were eased in many countries last month, the number of new cars sold across the European Union fell from 1.2 million units in May," it added.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

    Strict curbs may be revisited if virus cases keep rising

  2. Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

    Turkey launches Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,842 as daily cases exceed 1,400

  4. Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

    Hundreds of carpets laid out in sun to soften colors

  5. Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia

    Prayer may be performed in Hagia Sophia
Recommended
Real sector recovery speeding up: Minister

Real sector recovery speeding up: Minister
Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector eases

Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector eases
Outdoor leisure venues await reopening order

Outdoor leisure venues await reopening order
Turkey, India trade grows steadily: Expert

Turkey, India trade grows steadily: Expert

EU: Air passengers halved in March amid virus

EU: Air passengers 'halved' in March amid virus
World Bank extends loans of 250 mln euros for Turkish exporters

World Bank extends loans of 250 mln euros for Turkish exporters
WORLD India says 20 troops killed in fight with China

India says 20 troops killed in fight with China

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed during "hand-to-hand' fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed Himalayan region, India's military said, the first deadly clash between the nuclear powers in decades.
ECONOMY EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

EU passenger car market narrows 41.5% in Jan-May

The EU's passenger car market shrank 41.5% in the January-May period this year compared to the same period last year, an industry group said on June 17. 

SPORTS World 100m champion Coleman suspended over new missed test

World 100m champion Coleman suspended over new missed test

Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman was provisionally suspended on June 17 over a missed drugs test, putting him at risk of a two-year ban that would rule him out of next year’s Tokyo Olympics.