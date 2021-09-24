EU must work with Turkey for international, regional stability: Turkish FM

WASHINGTON

The European Union must work with Turkey for the stability of the region and beyond, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sept. 23.

In a tweet, the top diplomat said he met with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"Discussed w/#EU High Representative @JosepBorrellF #Afghanistan, #EasternMediterranean & relations w/EU. EU must cooperate w/Turkey for international & regional stability," said Çavuşoğlu.

Borrell echoed his sentiments.

"Good to see @MevlutCavusoglu in the sidelines of #UNGA. We discussed EU - Turkey relations, the Cyprus issue, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and #Afghanistan. Close cooperation and coordination is key," he said on Twitter.