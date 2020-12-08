EU must see facts, Greece's provocations: Turkish FM

  • December 08 2020 16:05:00

EU must see facts, Greece's provocations: Turkish FM

ANKARA
EU must see facts, Greeces provocations: Turkish FM

Turkey is expecting the European Union to act strategically based on the facts as Greece continues provocations, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Dec. 8, ahead of a summit that will take place on Dec. 10 regarding the decision over imposing sanctions on Turkey.

Turkey wants to improve ties with the EU based on full membership, but the problems between them can only solve if the bloc acts with common sense at a summit this week and beyond, Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

“We expect the EU to always act strategically and sanely, not just for tomorrow’s summit. We want it to contribute towards the solutions to the problems. But for this, the EU must play the role of an honest mediator,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Greece had continued “provocative” steps in the region despite Turkey’s efforts to use diplomacy, he stated.

Çavuşoğlu pointed at the fact that Greece has stopped participating in the NATO meetings despite Turkey’s “well-intentioned steps,” and also has issued 11 Navtex and 12 notices to airmen (NOTAM) messages recently.

“They also took provocative steps to violate the status of the demilitarized islands. We were really patient. Greece did not approach for dialogue. Recently, they have not participated in NATO’s deconfliction meetings. Who is avoiding dialogue?” he asked.

Recalling that Greece stated, “As long as the Oruç Reis ship is there, we will not come to the meeting,” Çavuşoğlu said that on Oct. 29, Oruç Reis completed its activities in that region and returned to Antalya Port.

Athens accuses Ankara of being a “provoking side,” the minister said, emphasizing that this is not true, and the EU should see this and be “fair and honest.”

“This attitude of Greece should be realized by the EU as well,” he said.

On Dec. 7, EU foreign ministers said Turkey had failed to help resolve a dispute with EU members Greece and Greek Cyprus over natural gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean. But they have left any decision to be made on retaliatory sanctions for an EU summit on Dec. 10.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. 700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

    700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

  5. ‘Who told you I won’t run for presidency,’ Kılıçdaroğlu asks AKP MPs

    ‘Who told you I won’t run for presidency,’ Kılıçdaroğlu asks AKP MPs
Recommended
Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med

Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med
Turkey appoints new ambassadors

Turkey appoints new ambassadors
Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces
President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker

No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker
Greece shouldnt rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry
WORLD Turning point: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

'Turning point': UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 8, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 