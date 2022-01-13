EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

  • January 13 2022 15:57:00

EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

ANKARA
EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

Despite all the injustices Turkey is facing from the European Union, joining the 27-member club remains to be its strategic priority, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, calling on EU envoys to lead their countries to open a new page on Turkey-EU ties.

“Despite all the injustices we face, the [full membership in] European Union remains our strategic priority. As a matter of fact, we continue to strive in this direction,” Erdoğan said at a meeting with EU ambassadors on Jan. 13 in the Turkish capital.

Erdoğan recalled that he has been observing all the stages of the full membership process of Turkey in the past 20 years as the prime minister and the president, including hypocrisy, injustice and fabricated political obstacles.

“We hope that the European Union will get rid of strategic shortsightedness in 2022 and act more boldly in developing relations with Turkey,” he suggested.

“As a candidate country, we are ready to strengthen our cooperation and dialogue with the EU. It is in our common interest to act with a long-term strategic perspective rather than prejudices or fears,” Erdoğan underlined.
The formal negotiations started between Turkey and the EU for the

former’s joining the 27-member club in 2005, but the process has de facto been suspended by Brussels due to the applicant country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria. Turkey says it is a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a more adequate and honest approach towards Ankara.

Turkey and the EU had started the process of former’s joining the 27-member club in 2005, but Brussels suspended the process due to the applicant country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria. Turkey says it is a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a more adequate and honest approach towards Ankara.

Erdoğan criticized the EU for delaying talks over the modernization of the customs union and the visa liberalization for the Turkish nationals, expressing his hope that progress can be made on these issues in 2022. “We did not see the response we expected from the EU to all the steps we took,” he said, recalling Turkey-EU cooperation is key for the entire region.

Some countries within the EU have interrupted the improvement of the ties between Turkey and the EU, Erdoğan said, accusing Greece and Greek Cyprus of trying to sabotage Ankara-Brussels engagement.

“The EU should not sacrifice its ties with Turkey in the name of solidarity,” he stated.

EU ignored Turkish Cypriots’ rights

The Cyprus question, which could not have been resolved due to Greek Cyprus’ ambitions since the 1960s, remains to be an obstacle before the Turkey-EU relationship, Erdoğan stressed, criticizing Brussels for ignoring the rights of the Turkish Cypriots.

“The EU should fulfill the promises it had given to the Turkish Cypriots in 2004,” he said, referring to Brussels’ word to launch direct trade with the northern part of the island, which approved the Annan Plan.

“It is time for the EU to make a sincere self-criticism. If the EU really wants to contribute to the solution, it should fulfill the commitments it made in 2004, recognize the existence and will of the Turkish Cypriots, and evaluate the solution proposal presented in Geneva. Otherwise, it will be seen as a new distraction, especially a tactic, and will mean nothing but a waste of time and energy,” Erdoğan warned.

Turkey’s key role in migration

Those who can look at the issues through an objective lens will realize Turkey’s key role in overcoming many of the threats the EU is facing, Erdoğan said, recalling how new migration inflows towards the European continent have been stopped thanks to the Turkish efforts.

“Without Turkey’s extraordinary efforts, Syria and Europe would have faced a different landscape. The self-sacrificing efforts of Turkey prevented the picture from deepening,” he stated.

“Turkey could not get support from the EU in its fight against the migration crisis. We implemented the resettlement projects that the EU could not handle ourselves,” he added.

Erdoğan explained that Turkey’s efforts in Syria’s Idlib province stopped a new migration influx towards its borders and Europe, repeating Turkey’s calls for more economic and political support from the EU.

“Our expectation from the EU regarding migration consists of fair burden and responsibility sharing,” he noted.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey’s military operations into northeastern Syria prevented terrorist organization PKK/YPG from establishing a terror corridor on the southern borders of the country. Erdoğan also asked the EU to stop the inhuman and unlawful pushbacks of migrants, which are being carried out by Greece in the Aegean Sea.

Erdogan, Diplomacy,

TURKEY EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  2. Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

    Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

  3. Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

    Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

  4. Turkey’s west hit by snow, strong winds

    Turkey’s west hit by snow, strong winds

  5. Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

    Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet
Recommended
Turkey eases PCR test requirements

Turkey eases PCR test requirements
Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry
Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet
Turkish Parliament issues solidarity statement for Kazakhstan

Turkish Parliament issues solidarity statement for Kazakhstan
Turkey eyes bicycle tourism alternative amid diversity efforts

Turkey eyes bicycle tourism alternative amid diversity efforts
Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

China’s car sales grew for the first time since 2018 last year, a trade association said on Jan. 11, as demand for new energy vehicles continues to rise.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.