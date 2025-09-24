EU leaders meet Syrian president, pledge support for transition

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held talks Tuesday with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

In a joint statement on X, the EU officials described the exchange as positive, focusing on Syria's transitional challenges. They reaffirmed the bloc's backing for a "genuine, inclusive, peaceful and Syrian-led transition, free from harmful foreign interference."

"We are committed to increasing our political dialogue, meeting immediate humanitarian needs and supporting the socio-economic recovery and reconstruction of Syria," the statement added.

Separately, al-Sharaa cautioned that the Middle East risks fresh instability unless Israel agrees to a security pact respecting Syrian sovereignty.

Speaking at a Middle East Institute event, he expressed optimism for a deal but highlighted Israel's ongoing strikes amid Syria's vulnerability post-regime change.

"We are not the ones creating problems for Israel. We are scared of Israel, not the other way around," he said.

Al-Sharaa pointed to dangers if Israel delays talks and persists with airspace violations and territorial incursions.

He firmly opposed any division of Syria, where Israel has advanced citing Druze minority protection."

Jordan is under pressure, and any talk of partitioning Syria will hurt Iraq, will hurt Turkey," he warned.

"That will take us all back to square one."

In an earlier session, al-Sharaa tempered expectations for a broader accord involving recognition of Israel.Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia in December 2024 after nearly 25 years in power, ending the Baath regime since 1963.

Al-Sharaa's transitional government, formed in January 2025, has focused on political and economic reforms, social unity and broader international ties.

 

