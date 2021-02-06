EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

  • February 06 2021 09:44:10

EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

BRUSSELS- Anadolu Agency
EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

The European Union on Feb. 5 renewed its terrorist list for a further six months.

The sanctions list features 14 persons and 21 entities or groups, including the PKK and Dalokay Sanli, a senior figure of the terrorist group.

Terrorist organizations DHKP/C, IBDA-C, and TAK - a PKK offshoot - are also on the list.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – also listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and the U.S. – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children.

In order to combat terrorism, the bloc freezes the funds and financial assets in the EU of the enlisted persons and groups and also bans EU operators to make economic resources available for them.

The bloc applies a separate sanction mechanism for terror groups​​​​​​​ Al-Qaida and ISIL.

terror llst,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

    Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

  2. Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

    Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

  3. EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

    EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

  4. Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

    Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

  5. Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability

    Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability
Recommended
Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy
Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya
Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting

Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting
We value our relations, Turkey is strategic ally, says US envoy

We value our relations, Turkey is strategic ally, says US envoy
Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University
Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US

Turkey hails New START extension by Russia, US
WORLD WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said on Feb. 5, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of some 26 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Feb. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 