EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

ANKARA

The closing ceremony under the DAHIL Project, financed by the European Union, took place on Nov. 16 to showcase Stichting SPARK's rapid intervention, strong local collaborations, and sustainable support to SMEs in the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye.

Stichting SPARK has signed collaboration protocols with the Chambers of Commerce in Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, and Şanlıurfa and has established connections with the local business ecosystem.

The project’s results include training of 450 SMEs to facilitate their access to finance and offering business skills training to 250 SMEs through Chambers of Commerce in the region.

Additionally, SPARK strengthened sectoral connections by facilitating SME participation in trade fairs and organizing B2B (business-to-business) networking events.

SPARK has also contributed to sustainable economic development by helping establish 40 new businesses.

In close collaboration with the Needs Map and the Regional Reconstruction and Development Center established within the Chambers of Commerce, SPARK provides 375,000 euros in grant support to SMEs.

“I am glad that people, communities and companies in the regions affected by the February earthquakes can benefit from EU-funded projects like DAHIL, helping to rebuild their livelihoods and businesses,” said Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye.

It takes time and solidarity to re-establish economic and social life after a major crisis, especially for SMEs who need access to affordable finances, he added.

SPARK is an Amsterdam-based international non-governmental organization operating in 14 regions in the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.