EU court rejects Airbnb challenge to Brussels tax law

  • April 28 2022 07:00:00

BRUSSELS
The European Union’s top court yesterday ruled that property rental platform Airbnb is obliged to share booking data with regional tax authorities in the Belgian capital Brussels.

The firm’s Irish-based European subsidiary had challenged the Brussels Capital Region’s order that it provide information on transactions with tourists who visited the city in 2017.

U.S. giant Airbnb’s online portal puts travelers in touch with private property owners offering short-term rentals.

The firm has been a global success, and reported record profits last year, but is fighting various regulatory challenges in several jurisdictions.

Brussels imposes a tourist tax on overnight accommodation, but the firm argued that, under EU market law, the city could not oblige Airbnb Ireland to provide data about bookings.

The case ended up before the European Court of Justice, which ruled that Brussels was not discriminating against Airbnb, an intermediary in a transaction between tourists and property owners.

