EU Commissioner for neighbourhood, enlargement visits Turkey

  • September 06 2021 15:29:18

EU Commissioner for neighbourhood, enlargement visits Turkey

ANKARA
EU Commissioner for neighbourhood, enlargement visits Turkey

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi is paying his first visit to Turkey on Sept. 6-7.

The commissioner had a meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

They discussed Turkey-EU relations in detail, Çavuşoğlu tweeted after the meeting.

Varhelyi then visited a migrant health center in Altındağ district of the capital Ankara, financed under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey (FRIT II).

Ankara and Brussels have revitalized discussions since early 2021 after a one year-long strain over the search for hydrocarbon reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey urges the bloc for membership negotiations to be restarted, the Customs Union be updated, the March 18 Agreement and visa liberalization, in particular, be put into effect in its entirety.

Turkish and European officials have over the last couple of years carried out talks on revising the Customs Union which had been stalled as a result of political tensions.

Diplomacy, Mevlut Cavusoglu,

TURKEY EU Commissioner for neighbourhood, enlargement visits Turkey

EU Commissioner for neighbourhood, enlargement visits Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

    British holidaymakers demand Turkey be removed from red travel list

  2. Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

    Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

  3. Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

    Armenian church holds holy mass after nearly century hiatus

  4. Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

    Government releases 3-year roadmap for Turkish economy

  5. Book penned by President Erdoğan hits shelves

    Book penned by President Erdoğan hits shelves
Recommended
Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation

Turkish envoy, Taliban officials discuss Afghan situation
Ankara condemns coup attempt in Guinea

Ankara condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea
Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace

Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace
Ankara voices concern over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure
US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken

US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken
Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations

Russia says Turkey, Armenia should improve relations
WORLD Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

Son of Muammar Gaddafi released from prison in Libya

A son of Libya's ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison in the capital Tripoli, security sources said on Sept. 5.

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 83.7 pct in August

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 83.7 percent in August compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP of Turkey in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship on Sept. 5. 