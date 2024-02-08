EU Commission signs 400 million euro earthquake aid package

BRUSSELS
Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira signed the official authorization agreement for a 400 million euro aid package to be provided to Türkiye through the EU Solidarity Fund for the region affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes last year.

The EU Solidarity Fund was established with the EU budget as well as the assistance of member states to finance measures to alleviate harm caused by natural disasters in member or candidate countries.

The grant provided to Türkiye is significant in two ways. Firstly, it is the largest grant from the EU Solidarity Fund to a candidate country since its creation in 2002, and secondly, it is not tied to any project or conditionality.

"Across Europe, there was an outpouring of sympathy for the lives lost and the homes destroyed. It is no surprise then, that this is the largest amount ever awarded by the EU Solidarity Fund to a candidate country," Ferreira stated.

The fund will support reconstruction efforts in the region following the earthquake disaster that occurred on Feb. 6. All activities regarding the fund, which will be coordinated by the Directorate for EU Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, will be carried out in cooperation with the Strategy and Budget Directorate, the relevant units of the Treasury and Finance Ministry and with the contributions of other institutions.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Brussels had pledged to provide aid to Türkiye in October 2023.

