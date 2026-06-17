EU chief says Europe, US need to be 'strong partners in AI'

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France

Europe and the United States must work closely together on artificial intelligence, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on June 17, after U.S. authorities forced Anthropic to block access to its latest models over national security concerns.

"The U.S. and EU need to be strong partners in AI," von der Leyen told G7 and technology leaders including Anthropic chief Dario Amodei in the French lakeside resort of Evian.

"We use each other's trusted technology, and our financial systems are interconnected. It is in our mutual interest that our citizens and companies can safely use the best AI models," she added.

According to Anthropic and partners, Mythos can autonomously scan vast amounts of code to find and chain together previously unknown security vulnerabilities in all kinds of software, from operating systems to web browsers.

Before the suspension of Mythos and another Anthropic model Fable, the EU had been in talks to get access to Mythos for the for the European cybersecurity agency Enisa.

A new meeting is expected in San Francisco between the EU and Anthropic on Thursday, a commission spokesman said, adding that Enisa officials would take part.