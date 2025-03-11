EU chief calls for defense 'surge'

BRUSSELS

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on urgent decisive steps and unwavering support for Ukraine, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on March 11, 2025.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called for a "surge" in European defense spending, as the 27-nation bloc faces an aggressive Russia and faltering U.S. support.

Addressing lawmakers in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said Europe's security order was "being shaken," suggesting the continent could no longer rely on "America's full protection."

"The time of illusions is now over. Europe is called to take greater charge of its own defense," the European Commission president told the EU's parliament.

"We need a surge in European defense. And we need it now."

Brussels has already sent a clear signal it is moving in that direction, with EU leaders last week endorsing a commission plan aimed at mobilizing up to 800 billion euros ($860 billion) to boost defense spending.

The defense plan proposes to provide members with EU-backed loans of up to 150 billion euros and eases fiscal rules to allow states to spend much more.

Stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot be trusted" but only "deterred", von der Leyen noted that the Kremlin was spending more on its military "than all of Europe combined."

"We all wish we could live in more peaceful times. But I am confident that, if we unleash our industrial power, we can restore deterrence against those who seek to do us harm," she said.

"It is time to build a European Defense Union that ensures peace on our continent through unity and strength."

Discussions on how to increase the bloc's military might are to continue at a summit in Brussels next week, with the commission to present a white paper ahead of time with further options to "substantially boost financing for European defense."

"The European Council will continue to take work forward to build our deterrence, to strengthen the security of our continent," Antonio Costa, who heads the body bringing together the 27 EU states, told lawmakers in Strasbourg.