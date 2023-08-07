EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

ANKARA
EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Türkiye's pivotal position for the European Union to assume a prominent role on the global stage.

"It is important to approach Türkiye-EU relations with a visionary perspective in the new period and to revive the process with a focus on full membership," Fidan said, speaking at the 14th Ambassadors Conference in the capital Ankara on Aug. 7.

The EU without Türkiye cannot be a global actor, the Turkish diplomat stated, echoing previous calls for some NATO countries to end their collaboration with the terror organization PKK.

The country's accession process, which has been largely stalled since 2016, was thrust back into the spotlight after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the recommencement of the country's membership talks a prerequisite for ratifying Sweden's NATO bid.

The formal negotiations started between Türkiye and the EU for the former’s joining the 27-member club in 2005, but the process has de facto been suspended by Brussels due to the country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria. Türkiye has long said it is a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a more adequate and honest approach towards Ankara.

Ankara has made significant strides in fulfilling the EU's criteria for visa exemption, already satisfying 66 out of 72 requirements. As negotiations resume, the country is committed to addressing the remaining six criteria while simultaneously continuing its efforts in the fight against terrorism, which remains a significant concern.

The recently stalled grain deal was also addressed by Fidan, stating Türkiye's commitment to ending the conflict in Ukraine and resolving the global grain crisis, which impacts households worldwide.

"Achieving tranquility in the Black Sea will be our main priority. We will continue our contact with all parties for the revival of the Black Sea initiative. Türkiye is the only country that can do this," the minister emphasized.

The agreement, which had been brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it on July 17, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts in Moscow. Subsequently, Russia launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa.

Fidan highlighted the government's vision to make Türkiye a "system-building actor," working collaboratively with other nations to promote global justice, peace, security and stability while embracing humanity.

Regarding regional matters, the minister expressed the intention to maintain a positive atmosphere with Greece, calling for "reciprocal sincerity" in the Aegean.

Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson

CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson

    CHP to witness changes in party management: Spokesperson

  2. EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

    EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

  3. Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

    Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

  4. Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30

    Death toll from train derailment in Pakistan rises to 30

  5. Niger closes airspace over 'threat of intervention' as junta defies deadline

    Niger closes airspace over 'threat of intervention' as junta defies deadline
Recommended
‘EU to discuss visa liberalization for Türkiye in fall’

‘EU to discuss visa liberalization for Türkiye in fall’
Türkiye condemns pro-PKK demonstration in Sweden

Türkiye condemns pro-PKK demonstration in Sweden
Ankara slams PKK propaganda at ECHR

Ankara slams PKK propaganda at ECHR
Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
Final ship launched in Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation

Final ship launched in Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation
Minister pledges continued efforts for peace in Cyprus, Med

Minister pledges continued efforts for peace in Cyprus, Med
WORLD Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Russia claimed on Monday to have shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of Moscow, amid a surge in drone attacks targeting the capital.

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.