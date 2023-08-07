EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Türkiye's pivotal position for the European Union to assume a prominent role on the global stage.

"It is important to approach Türkiye-EU relations with a visionary perspective in the new period and to revive the process with a focus on full membership," Fidan said, speaking at the 14th Ambassadors Conference in the capital Ankara on Aug. 7.

The EU without Türkiye cannot be a global actor, the Turkish diplomat stated, echoing previous calls for some NATO countries to end their collaboration with the terror organization PKK.

The country's accession process, which has been largely stalled since 2016, was thrust back into the spotlight after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the recommencement of the country's membership talks a prerequisite for ratifying Sweden's NATO bid.

The formal negotiations started between Türkiye and the EU for the former’s joining the 27-member club in 2005, but the process has de facto been suspended by Brussels due to the country’s inability to fulfill the required membership criteria. Türkiye has long said it is a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a more adequate and honest approach towards Ankara.

Ankara has made significant strides in fulfilling the EU's criteria for visa exemption, already satisfying 66 out of 72 requirements. As negotiations resume, the country is committed to addressing the remaining six criteria while simultaneously continuing its efforts in the fight against terrorism, which remains a significant concern.

The recently stalled grain deal was also addressed by Fidan, stating Türkiye's commitment to ending the conflict in Ukraine and resolving the global grain crisis, which impacts households worldwide.

"Achieving tranquility in the Black Sea will be our main priority. We will continue our contact with all parties for the revival of the Black Sea initiative. Türkiye is the only country that can do this," the minister emphasized.

The agreement, which had been brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it on July 17, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts in Moscow. Subsequently, Russia launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa.

Fidan highlighted the government's vision to make Türkiye a "system-building actor," working collaboratively with other nations to promote global justice, peace, security and stability while embracing humanity.

Regarding regional matters, the minister expressed the intention to maintain a positive atmosphere with Greece, calling for "reciprocal sincerity" in the Aegean.