EU asylum applications down 23 pct in first half of 2025

EU asylum applications down 23 pct in first half of 2025

BRUSSELS
EU asylum applications down 23 pct in first half of 2025

Asylum applications to the European Union fell by 23 percent in the first six months of 2025, driven by a massive drop in Syrians seeking protection, the EU's asylum agency said Monday.

Data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed Syrians lodged around 25,000 requests in the 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway (EU+), down 66 percent on the same period last year.

"This remarkable reduction is hardly due to policy changes in the EU+," EUAA said in a report, crediting instead the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

"With the new Syrian authorities advocating for stability and reconstruction, many displaced Syrians have evidently become more hopeful about returning to rebuild their communities".

Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were now the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans.

In turn Germany was overtaken by France and Spain as the leading destinations for asylum seekers.

In total EU+ countries received 399,000 asylum applications in the first six months of the year.

Beset by economic and political turmoil at home, Venezuelans accounted for 49,000 of them.

The overall decrease will be welcomed in Brussels, as the EU has been under pressure to clamp down on migration, following a souring of public opinion that has fuelled hard-right electoral gains in several member states.

Earlier this year, the European Commission unveiled plans to make it easier to turn away asylum seekers and boost deportations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year
Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted

Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia
Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’

Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’
French government ousted in parliament confidence vote

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote
Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief

Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief
Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote

Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿