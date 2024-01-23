Ethical concerns arise as families push kids into limelight

ISTANBUL

Families who see their child’s success as a way out are going to great lengths to make their children famous, raising questions about the exploitative nature of this intense pursuit.

Some try to force their children into acting by going from agency to agency without considering their abilities and interest, some dream of getting million dollar offers from sports clubs, and some use their children for "virtual begging" on social media.

"I see it as the efforts of those who have not been able to satisfy their narcissistic tendencies to fulfill this through children," psychologist Acar Baltaş said.

"They identify themselves with the children. The success of the child becomes the success of the family. They see the child's popularity and financial income as a contribution and an outlet for themselves," he explained.

Noting that success can be a burden, Baltaş points out children may have a hard time carrying the load of fame.

Gamze Dar, who coaches many child actors, shared her impressions and said, "Families can put immense pressure on the child. Some parents who neglect school try to compensate with private lessons. On a set where the conditions are bad, the family accepts the harsh conditions with additional fees. There are also children whose parents force them into acting."

Stating that children under the age of 14 are not allowed to work, Lawyer Kardelen Yarli said "With the developing technology, internet and TV world, the increase in child acting and the rise of internet parents, the regulations put into effect many years ago cannot always provide solutions."

Yarli warned parents that their child has a right to file a lawsuit if the family has earned an income through the child that was not used for the child’s education and development.