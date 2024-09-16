Estonian slackliner stuns Istanbul with transcontinental walk

ISTANBUL

Estonian athlete Jaan Roose made history by crossing from Asia to Europe on a rope stretched over Istanbul’s iconic July 15th Martyrs Bridge.

The event, part of the Continental Pass, saw Roose walk 1,074 meters across a rope suspended 165 meters above the Bosphorus, thrilling the city below.

Roose, a Red Bull athlete, began his walk on the Asian side of the Bosphorus at 6 p.m., completing the transcontinental journey in just 47 minutes.

“The Bosphorus has thousands of years of historical and cultural significance, as well as an incredible natural beauty,” Roose said after his historic feat.

“Combine this with variable weather conditions and strong sea currents, and it was a unique location for slacklining. I made history, so I am very happy.”

The achievement marked the first time a person has crossed from Asia to Europe on foot on such a high altitude, adding to the significance of the event, which was supported by Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the General Directorate of Highways.

Roose, who fell in love with slacklining after starting his athletic career in parkour, explained the technical challenges of the crossing.

“The rope is about 1,074 meters long, but it sags in the middle. The rope weighs a few hundred kilos, and the tension changes with the wind. In the middle, there is a 35-40 meter sag, and we have to make sure the rope is properly tightened before I start walking.”

Despite the dangers, Roose admitted that fear is an essential part of his process.

“I have a fear of heights, but that fear is necessary. It helps me improve my technique and stay safe. I need to be afraid of falling so that I can ensure my safety.”

“In a way, everything is shaped around this fear. Managing that fear, both mentally and technically, is crucial to slacklining at this level.”

Last year, Roose performed the world's longest single-building slackline walk in Qatar.

Sharing that he had practiced tightrope walking in different countries, Roose said, “Every tightrope walk I did had a different story. Here, I became the first person to cross continents on a tightrope. The culture and history of each country can differ. This also affects my branch. Sometimes we do this sport at great heights. Sometimes we do it in the form of mountain hiking. I have plans for the future, but these plans can change. So we will move forward.”

Stating that Türkiye has many beautiful destinations, Roose added that he may plan more projects in the country.