Eskişehir attacker dies by suicide in prison

ESKİŞEHİR

A convicted attacker who stabbed five people in a livestreamed assault in the northwestern province of Eskişehir has died by suicide in prison after receiving a 75-year sentence.

Arda Küçükyetim, 20, carried out the attack in August 2024 in Şehit Rüstem Demirbaş Park in the Uluönder neighborhood of Eskişehir’s Tepebaşı district. Wearing a helmet, ski mask, protective goggles and a tactical vest, Küçükyetim approached a tea house in the park and injured five people with a knife.

The attack was broadcast live on social media through a mobile phone attached to his vest.

Following the incident, Küçükyetim was detained by police and arrested on charges of attempted intentional homicide and making threats aimed at creating fear and panic among the public. He was later tried in court and received a 75-year, five-month prison sentence for attempted premeditated murder and threatening public safety.

After spending nearly 22 months in prison, Küçükyetim took his own life in the evening. His body was transferred to the morgue of Eskişehir City Hospital for an autopsy and an investigation into the death has been launched.