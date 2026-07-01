Eskişehir attacker dies by suicide in prison

Eskişehir attacker dies by suicide in prison

ESKİŞEHİR
Eskişehir attacker dies by suicide in prison

 

A convicted attacker who stabbed five people in a livestreamed assault in the northwestern province of Eskişehir has died by suicide in prison after receiving a 75-year sentence.

Arda Küçükyetim, 20, carried out the attack in August 2024 in Şehit Rüstem Demirbaş Park in the Uluönder neighborhood of Eskişehir’s Tepebaşı district. Wearing a helmet, ski mask, protective goggles and a tactical vest, Küçükyetim approached a tea house in the park and injured five people with a knife.

The attack was broadcast live on social media through a mobile phone attached to his vest.

Following the incident, Küçükyetim was detained by police and arrested on charges of attempted intentional homicide and making threats aimed at creating fear and panic among the public. He was later tried in court and received a 75-year, five-month prison sentence for attempted premeditated murder and threatening public safety.

After spending nearly 22 months in prison, Küçükyetim took his own life in the evening. His body was transferred to the morgue of Eskişehir City Hospital for an autopsy and an investigation into the death has been launched.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

    Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

  3. Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

    Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

  4. Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

    Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

  5. EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs

    EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs
Recommended
Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit
Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role
Turkish comedian detained after probe over viral stand-up

Turkish comedian detained after probe over viral stand-up
Hundreds gather to mark 33rd anniversary of Sivas massacre, renew justice calls

Hundreds gather to mark 33rd anniversary of Sivas massacre, renew justice calls
Türkiye, EU to gain from closer economic ties amid global challenges

Türkiye, EU to gain from closer economic ties amid global challenges
Proposal calls for flexible work after maternity leave

Proposal calls for flexible work after maternity leave
WORLD Syrias president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has finalized the formation of the country’s first post-Assad parliament, which is set to hold its first session next week in a step seen as a test for the country’s transition.

ECONOMY EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

The EU's top court upheld a record 4.1 billion euro ($4.7 billion) fine the bloc slapped on Google for anti-competitive practices related to its Android operating system.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿