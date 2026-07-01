Turkish fighter jets scrambled after erroneous hijack signal

Turkish fighter jets scrambled after erroneous hijack signal

ANKARA
Turkish fighter jets scrambled after erroneous hijack signal

Turkish fighter jets were scrambled on June 30 after a passenger flight from Warsaw to Tel Aviv mistakenly transmitted a hijacking alert midflight, officials and media reports said. The aircraft later landed safely in Bulgaria after the alarm was determined to be false.

The Airbus A320, operated by Bulgaria-based Electra Airways on behalf of LOT Polish Airlines, triggered the international emergency code for unlawful interference while flying over the region, prompting air traffic authorities to treat the situation as a potential hijacking.

The flight had departed Warsaw for Tel Aviv when it later circled over the eastern Mediterranean, near the Cyprus island, amid the security alert and a temporary loss of contact with controllers, according to aviation tracking data and officials.

As precautionary measures, Turkish F-16s escorted the plane through the country’s airspace.

Authorities later confirmed there was no actual hijacking and that the situation was caused by a technical malfunction or pilot input error involving the aircraft’s transponder system.

The aircraft was ultimately diverted to Burgas, Bulgaria, where it landed safely. Bulgarian authorities said the diversion was also influenced by operational considerations, including clarification of the emergency signal and coordination with air traffic control.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

    Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

  3. Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

    Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

  4. Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

    Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

  5. EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs

    EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs
Recommended
Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit
Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role
Turkish comedian detained after probe over viral stand-up

Turkish comedian detained after probe over viral stand-up
Hundreds gather to mark 33rd anniversary of Sivas massacre, renew justice calls

Hundreds gather to mark 33rd anniversary of Sivas massacre, renew justice calls
Türkiye, EU to gain from closer economic ties amid global challenges

Türkiye, EU to gain from closer economic ties amid global challenges
Proposal calls for flexible work after maternity leave

Proposal calls for flexible work after maternity leave
WORLD Syrias president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has finalized the formation of the country’s first post-Assad parliament, which is set to hold its first session next week in a step seen as a test for the country’s transition.

ECONOMY EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

The EU's top court upheld a record 4.1 billion euro ($4.7 billion) fine the bloc slapped on Google for anti-competitive practices related to its Android operating system.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿