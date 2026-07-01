New rules introduced to combat misleading advertising

New rules introduced to combat misleading advertising

ANKARA
New rules introduced to combat misleading advertising

 

New regulations aimed at strengthening consumer protection against misleading advertising have entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette, the Trade Ministry announced.

The measures introduce stricter rules for digital advertising, influencer marketing, artificial intelligence-generated content and environmental claims.

Under the new framework, advertisers using targeted advertising based on consumers’ online behavior and personal data must explain why users are shown specific advertisements and how those targeting criteria can be changed. Targeted advertising based on profiling is now prohibited for children.

Social media influencers are also required to clearly label sponsored posts as advertisements or promotions whenever they receive payment, discounted products or other benefits.

The rules tighten transparency requirements for discount campaigns by requiring retailers to use the lowest price applied during the 10 days before a promotion as the reference price. For perishable goods and services, the immediately preceding price will be used instead.

The regulations also address the growing use of artificial intelligence in advertising. AI-generated digital characters that are indistinguishable from real people must be clearly identified, while advertisements using AI-generated replicas of real individuals to falsely imply they have endorsed or personally used a product or service are prohibited.

Broad environmental claims such as “environmentally friendly” may no longer be used without explanation. Advertisers must specify what the claim refers to and support environmental certifications with evidence from authorized or accredited institutions.

The ministry also reduced the time businesses have to respond to consumer complaints before publication from 72 hours to 48 hours.

In addition, advertisements promoting illegal betting and games of chance have been further restricted, while misleading use of academic titles and unverifiable consumer reviews in commercial advertising has been banned.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

    Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

  3. Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

    Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

  4. Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

    Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

  5. EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs

    EU offers Armenia trade lifeline after Russia curbs
Recommended
Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap

Turkish, Dutch ministers set economic roadmap
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for balanced foreign policy ahead of NATO summit
Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role
Turkish comedian detained after probe over viral stand-up

Turkish comedian detained after probe over viral stand-up
Hundreds gather to mark 33rd anniversary of Sivas massacre, renew justice calls

Hundreds gather to mark 33rd anniversary of Sivas massacre, renew justice calls
Türkiye, EU to gain from closer economic ties amid global challenges

Türkiye, EU to gain from closer economic ties amid global challenges
Proposal calls for flexible work after maternity leave

Proposal calls for flexible work after maternity leave
WORLD Syrias president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syria's president finalizes first post-Assad parliament

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has finalized the formation of the country’s first post-Assad parliament, which is set to hold its first session next week in a step seen as a test for the country’s transition.

ECONOMY EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

The EU's top court upheld a record 4.1 billion euro ($4.7 billion) fine the bloc slapped on Google for anti-competitive practices related to its Android operating system.
SPORTS Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics reportedly trading Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in a stunning NBA trade that will send Paul George to Boston, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
﻿