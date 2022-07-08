Eşarj to expand its charging stations network

  • July 08 2022 07:00:00

Eşarj to expand its charging stations network

ISTANBUL
Eşarj to expand its charging stations network

Eşarj aims to include 495 fast-charging stations to its existing charging station network by investing 300 million Turkish Liras as part of its Fast-Charging Stations for EVs Program, the company has said in a statement.

Thanks to new investments, Eşarj will have the largest and fastest EV charging station network in Türkiye in terms of installed capacity, the statement added.

Eşarj, of which Enerjisa Enerji acquired the majority shares in 2018, has been the first player in Türkiye to provide charging operator service since 2009.

Operating with 496 charging stations, 258 of which are fast-charging stations, in 269 locations in Türkiye, Eşarj will become the leader of the sector as it has the first and fastest electric vehicle station network in Türkiye, according to the statement.

The charging station investments are expected to prevent the emission of 598 million kg of CO2 by the end of 2030, with a total of 418 million kWh of additional electricity sales and charging processes. This figure will prevent the generation of CO2 emissions that can be cleaned by 37 million trees.

In 2030, the market share of EV sales is expected to reach 35 percent, the EV park is expected to reach 2.5 million, and the number of publicly available charging sockets is expected to increase up to 250,000 in Türkiye, said Murat Pınar, chairman of the board of directors of Eşarj and CEO of Enerjisa Enerji.

Economy, TURKEY, Electric Car, charges,

ARTS & LIFE Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story

Auteur behind ‘Oldboy’ returns with ‘pure’ love story
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece to buy US-made devices against Turkish drones

  4. ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

    ‘Haunted pavilion’ of Kadıköy up for sale

  5. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals
Recommended
Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing to build motherships
Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits

Samsung Electronics forecasts 11 pct rise in profits
Türkiye seeking to increase share in global exports: Minister

Türkiye seeking to increase share in global exports: Minister
E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months
New drillship to start mission in August, says energy minister

New drillship to start mission in August, says energy minister
US senators call for close look at TikTok

US senators call for close look at TikTok
WORLD Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

Hakkı Akdeniz, the owner of the famous pizza chain Champion Pizza and known for his charity work, has been included in the list of the “great immigrants” announced every year by the Carnegie Corporation of New York in the U.S., a philanthropic fund established to support education programs, and became the first Turkish person to be included in this list.
ECONOMY E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

E-commerce volume grows 68 percent in four months

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) e-commerce volume increased by 68 percent in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.