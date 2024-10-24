Erzurum’s Palandöken gearing up for busy ski season

ERZURUM

Palandöken Ski Resort in the eastern province of Erzurum, one of the country's top winter sports destinations, is set to launch its season earlier than expected due to the arrival of chilly weather, with teams finalizing preparations for an unforgettable visitor experience.

As one of the most sought-after areas of the city, the Palandöken district, resplendent in its grandeur, witnesses a large number of people flocking to its sporting facilities.

In a bid to gear up for this influx of visitors, relevant authorities completed repairs and maintenance on the resort's facilities, chair lifts, gondolas, cable cars, ski tracks and snow-making systems over the summer. Reaching the conclusion of the process, they are now waiting for temperatures to drop to around 5 degrees below zero to kick off the new ski season.

This renowned ski resort set a record with almost 3 million visitors last season.

This year, with the eastern city having been designated as the "European Winter Sports Capital" and the “tourism capital” of 2025, this number is anticipated to surge even more.

“We are currently able to fully and entirely arrange a variety of winter organizations, both domestic and international. We end each season by attracting more visitors,” said Zafer Aynalı, the general secretary of Erzurum Municipality.

Aynalı noted that they are well-prepared for this season, highlighting that the region has welcomed its first snowfall. However, they are also currently using artificial snow-making equipment to ensure optimal conditions.

“We store snow from the previous season. We use this snow as a sub-base on the ski tracks towards the end of November,” he explained, adding that they then distribute artificial snow over this base as the final stage.

Aynalı emphasized their will to open the season around the same time this year with the same procedure and maintain their position as the ski resort with the earliest season opening.

By offering the unique experience of night skiing, the resort captures the attention of countless winter sports enthusiasts each year.

This year, they anticipate hosting some 4 million visitors, Aynalı noted.