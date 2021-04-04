'Ertuğrul Gazi' FSRU vessel now flies Turkish flag

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's first floating LNG storage and gasification vessel (FSRU) "Ertuğrul Gazi" is registered to the Turkish International Ship Registry on March 3.

According to the social media account of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's General Directorate of Maritime Affairs, Ertuğrul Gazi flew the Turkish flag.

The FSRU vessel, Ertuğrul Gazi, is one of the third in the country, joining one in Hatay, and another privately-owned vessel in Izmir.

Ertuğrul Gazi, owned by Turkey’s state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading company, Botas, will connect to facilities in Hatay, in the south of the country by the New Year and come onstream.

The vessel has an LNG storage capacity of 170 thousand cubic meters, equivalent to 102 million cubic meters in gas form.