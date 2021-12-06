Erinç Sağkan elected as new chair of TBB

ANKARA

Ankara Bar Association chair Erinç Sağkan has been elected the new president of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB), defeating Metin Feyzioğlu.

Elections were held on the second day of the TBB’s 36th Ordinary General Assembly, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic. In the election, the current Union President Feyzioğlu, Ankara Bar Association President Sağkan and Mardin Bar Association delegate Medeni Ayhan, who was a candidate to speak at the general assembly the previous day, competed.

Sağkan received the votes of 181 delegates out of 348 at the 36th ordinary general assembly held on Dec. 4-5.

The other candidate, Feyzioğlu, received 156 votes. A total of 10 delegates did not vote for the presidential election.