Erdoğan's warning derails Netanyahu's attendance at Gaza Peace Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH

President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, before boarding Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, near Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emerged as a key figure at the historic Gaza ceasefire summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, where his stern warning against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's participation prompted its cancellation.

International outlets highlighted Türkiye's bold move, portraying Ankara as a pivotal player in Middle East affairs.The gathering followed U.S. President Donald Trump's Oct. 9 announcement of the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered through indirect negotiations in Egypt.

Leaders from 35 nations convened on Monday under the co-chairmanship of Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to safeguard the truce and foster lasting peace and stability.

Erdoğan represented Türkiye at the event, joining Trump, el-Sisi, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in signing a "Declaration of Intent" for Gaza.

The summit dominated global headlines as a collective push toward regional security.

Britain's Guardian newspaper detailed how Netanyahu's planned attendance sparked an immediate power struggle. It reported that Trump’s invitation to the Israeli leader faltered after Erdoğan declared he would not land his plane in Sharm el-Sheikh if Netanyahu showed up.

The outlet recalled Erdoğan's frequent labeling of Israel's Gaza operations as genocide and noted the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes.The Associated Press reported that Türkiye spearheaded a diplomatic push to bar Netanyahu, gaining backing from other nations and ultimately leading to the scrapping of his visit.

Israel Hayom, citing sources, explained that word of Netanyahu's involvement drew sharp reactions from Arab leaders, who vowed to boycott the summit. Erdoğan specifically cautioned that his aircraft would head back to Ankara if Netanyahu attended, and the strategy paid off, with Netanyahu withdrawing despite Trump's urging.

The Times of Israel added that Erdoğan phoned el-Sisi to stress he would return home if Netanyahu joined, while other Muslim countries issued similar boycott threats.