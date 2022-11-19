Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss developments in Russia-Ukraine war, grain deal

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents on Nov. 18 spoke over the phone and discussed the developments in the ongoing war between Moscow and Kiev and the grain deal.

According to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Erdoğan thanked Zelensky for his constructive attitude toward the extension of the Istanbul Agreement on grain exports.

Noting the positive experiences gained from the grain agreement and the prisoner exchange, Erdoğan said it would benefit everyone to extend this understanding to the negotiation avenue, particularly the ceasefire, the statement read. 

Erdoğan also thanked Zelensky for his condolences over the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

