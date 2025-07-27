Erdoğan welcomes France’s move to recognize Palestine

Erdoğan welcomes France’s move to recognize Palestine

ANKARA
Erdoğan welcomes France’s move to recognize Palestine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has welcomed French leader Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that Paris would recognize the state of Palestine.

A two-state solution is essential for ending the conflict between Israel and Palestine and establishing a lasting peace in the region, Erdoğan told Macron in a phone call on July 26, according to a statement from his office.

The statement said the humanitarian situation in Gaza was deteriorating and that the international community must act immediately for an urgent solution.

In a Turkish-language post on X, Macron confirmed the call and said he discussed the Gaza situation with Erdoğan. “Everything must be done for the peace and security of Israelis and Palestinians,” he wrote.

Several European Union member states have recognized Palestine since the Gaza war began in October 2023, but France is the first G7 country to do so.

Macron said on July 24 that France would formally recognize a Palestinian state during a United Nations meeting in September.

“As France prepares to recognize the State of Palestine, let us recall the recognition of the State of Israel by France on Jan. 24, 1949,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

Referring to a historic letter from former Foreign Minister Robert Schuman, the ministry said that France’s 1949 recognition of Israel did not prejudge final borders — a principle it said applies to its stance on Palestine.

“Three-quarters of a century later, recognizing a State of Palestine is an essential step on the path to peace and regional stability,” it added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

    Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

  2. Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories

    Boeing workers threaten strikes at fighter jet factories

  3. CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal

    CK Hutchison seeks Chinese investor for Panama ports deal

  4. Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul

    Turkish auto market braces for slowdown after tax overhaul

  5. IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts

    IDEF 2025 concludes with $9 billion in defense contracts
Recommended
Turkish university to send twin rovers to Moon’s South Pole

Turkish university to send twin rovers to Moon’s South Pole
Ministry seizes smuggled ‘Labubu’ toys at Istanbul customs

Ministry seizes smuggled ‘Labubu’ toys at Istanbul customs
Türkiye breaks all-time heat record with 50.5 degrees in southeast

Türkiye breaks all-time heat record with 50.5 degrees in southeast
Greek Orthodox community celebrates annual ritual on Bozcaada

Greek Orthodox community celebrates annual ritual on Bozcaada
Türkiye Unveils GAZAP, its most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb

Türkiye Unveils GAZAP, its most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb
Wildfires ravage Türkiye as flames force thousands to flee

Wildfires ravage Türkiye as flames force thousands to flee
CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu

CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu
WORLD Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament

Syria sets date for selection of new transitional parliament

Syrian authorities announced on Sunday that a new transitional parliament would be selected in September, with local electoral bodies picking two-thirds of the lawmakers and the country's interim president naming the rest.
ECONOMY Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia sign energy cooperation agreement

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding on July 27 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several energy sectors, including electricity, oil, and gas.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿