Erdoğan warns against attempts to derail Syria’s unity

ANKARA

Those attempting to obstruct Syria’s recovery and Damascus’ process for establishing national unity will ultimately pay the price, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, adding that actors investing in chaos will fail.

"Just as in every region that has endured a long war, there are many in Syria who seek to stir up chaos. Who they are is well known. That is why we will not abandon Syria," Erdoğan told Turkish journalists aboard his flight back from China, where he attended a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

"No one will be able to prevent Syria from standing back on its feet. This time, the war profiteers who bank on chaos will lose," he said.

Underscoring Türkiye’s determination to secure lasting peace and prosperity in Syria, Erdoğan stressed that all segments of Syrian society — Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Alawites, Sunnis and Christians alike — would benefit from this unity.

"Let me be very clear: Whoever tries to sabotage this process will bear the consequences," he added.

His remarks came at a time when the integration process under the March 10 agreement between Syria’s new authorities and YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) largely stalled, while debates over federalism have been rekindled amid tensions involving Druze and Arab tribes in the south.

"Wherever Kurds live, they are our brothers. No one can divide us or lay an ambush against our eternal fraternity," Erdoğan affirmed.

Putin, Zelensky ‘not yet ready’ for face-to-face meeting

Erdoğan also revealed that he discussed potential avenues to end the Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China and spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone.

Erdoğan noted that recent negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul demonstrate that the path to peace remains viable.

Türkiye favors "raising the level of negotiations gradually" to turn hopes for peace into concrete results, he said, adding that any initiative would ultimately need to be handled at the leaders' level, though conditions were not yet in place.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, NATO member Türkiye has maintained open channels with both Moscow and Kiev, seeking to mediate between the two parties.

Erdoğan criticizes US move on Palestinian visas

The Turkish president also condemned the United States’ recent decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials, preventing them from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York this month.

"This move is incompatible with the very purpose of the United Nations. The decision must be urgently reversed," Erdoğan told reporters.

“The General Assembly exists to facilitate dialogue and solutions for global issues. Preventing the Palestinian delegation from participating serves only Israel’s interests.”

He added that what is expected from the United States is a clear stance against Israel’s ongoing violence and oppression.