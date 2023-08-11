Erdoğan vows to settle all earthquake victims in containers

Erdoğan vows to settle all earthquake victims in containers

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to settle all earthquake victims in containers

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged swift relief for earthquake victims, announcing plans to relocate those still in facilities or tents to containers by Aug. 15, while unveiling a comprehensive initiative to bolster earthquake preparedness through the transformation of 6.5 million homes across Türkiye.

"We will rebuild our quake-hit cities in a more magnificent, more resilient and more spacious manner with all their infrastructures and superstructures alike," Erdoğan stated, addressing a groundbreaking ceremony in Kahramanmaraş via videoconference on Aug. 10.

The president highlighted the government's track record in urban transformation, having erected 3.3 million residences across the country, providing homes for approximately 20 million individuals.

The new initiative aims to accelerate this process, targeting the transformation of an additional 6.5 million residences. "Our goal is to make our cities both beautiful and better prepared for earthquakes," Erdoğan affirmed.

Regarding the provision of immediate shelter, Erdoğan announced that 178,350 containers have been established in 325 container cities following the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6. He assured that the remaining individuals still residing in tents or facilities will be relocated to these containers by Aug. 15.

Erdoğan outlined the strategic plan for housing reconstruction, aiming to construct and deliver 319,000 houses to their rightful owners within the first year. The president noted that the tendering process for 180,000 houses has been completed.

The on-site transformation initiative was also introduced to address the challenge of securing reserve areas and cater to citizens' preferences.

"Over 160,000 citizens have applied for on-site transformation, with more than 20,000 applications from our fellow citizens," Erdoğan disclosed.

The strategy is anticipated to not only expedite construction but also invigorate the economy, create new employment opportunities, foster a stronger sense of community and reduce construction costs, he suggested.

Erdoğan also unveiled plans for the construction of town squares in earthquake-affected cities.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to philanthropists and organizations, including Galatasaray, which committed to constructing 250 permanent houses and 10 schools in the region.

In a call for solidarity, Erdoğan encouraged other leading football clubs, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, to contribute to the recovery efforts. He proposed allocating a portion of the tribune revenues to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake-hit areas.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan vows to settle all earthquake victims in containers

Erdoğan vows to settle all earthquake victims in containers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to settle all earthquake victims in containers

    Erdoğan vows to settle all earthquake victims in containers

  2. Karadağlı takes over State Theaters, Memiş assumes AFAD leadership

    Karadağlı takes over State Theaters, Memiş assumes AFAD leadership

  3. Ankara confirms deal with London on illegal migration

    Ankara confirms deal with London on illegal migration

  4. Bahçeli invites İYİ Party to ally in upcoming local elections

    Bahçeli invites İYİ Party to ally in upcoming local elections

  5. Gov’t working to restore fiscal discipline, lower inflation: Şimşek

    Gov’t working to restore fiscal discipline, lower inflation: Şimşek
Recommended
Karadağlı takes over State Theaters, Memiş assumes AFAD leadership

Karadağlı takes over State Theaters, Memiş assumes AFAD leadership
Ankara confirms deal with London on illegal migration

Ankara confirms deal with London on illegal migration
Bahçeli invites İYİ Party to ally in upcoming local elections

Bahçeli invites İYİ Party to ally in upcoming local elections
Municipality warns over drinking water after Malatya earthquake

Municipality warns over drinking water after Malatya earthquake
Group of volunteers re-green burnt areas in the south

Group of volunteers re-green burnt areas in the south
Athlete becomes 1st Turkish woman to swim across North Channel

Athlete becomes 1st Turkish woman to swim across North Channel
WORLD Rocket with lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years

Rocket with lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years

A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft.

ECONOMY Gov’t working to restore fiscal discipline, lower inflation: Şimşek

Gov’t working to restore fiscal discipline, lower inflation: Şimşek

Türkiye will continue to accumulate foreign exchange reserves as long as market conditions allow, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.