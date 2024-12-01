Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'

Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to end terrorism at home and abroad

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to eradicate terrorism "at home and abroad" and deliver a secure Türkiye.

“We will build a Türkiye without terrorism together,” Erdoğan said at an event organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the southern city of Kahramanmaraş on Nov. 30.

The meeting marked the first of provincial gatherings leading to a major congress scheduled for Feb. 28 next year.

"We are determined to deliver a country where terrorism is zero at home and abroad to our children. We want to break and throw off the shackles of terrorism that hinder Türkiye's vision of the future," he said.

"Everyone knows now that Türkiye is not someone's test bed, a line of tension, or an area for instability."

Promising inclusivity, Erdoğan vowed to unite the country’s over 85 million citizens across all ethnicities and religious sects.

"We are Türkiye together. God willing, we will walk together to the future,” he declared.

The AKP's congress process began on Sept. 3 and includes a series of preparatory events, including the youth and women's branch congresses, scheduled before the main event.

Neighborhood, town and district congresses are slated to conclude by early December, paving the way for provincial congresses.

The gatherings in major cities, including Ankara and Istanbul, are likely to include changes in key staff positions, daily Hürriyet has reported.

The AKP held an extraordinary congress held in October 2023, during which Erdoğan was reelected as the party's leader.

It also saw a significant reshuffle in the AKP's central decision-making body, with 49 members losing their positions and 26 incumbents retaining theirs.

Notably absent from the new management list were figures such as Binali Yıldırım, Nurettin Canikli, Jülide Sarıeroğlu and Mehmet Ali Zengin.

At a separate ceremony in Kahramanmaraş, Erdoğan emphasized the rebuilding efforts in the wake of last year's devastating earthquake in the region.

The event included the drawing of lots and the delivery of newly constructed homes for displaced families.

"This ancient city has always been a great fortress, a solid pillar of Anatolia," Erdoğan said. "You embraced life again by joining hands. You exhibited the most beautiful examples of brotherhood and solidarity."

Erdoğan revealed plans to complete over 450,000 independent units, including homes and workplaces, across the earthquake-hit areas by the end of 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

    Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

  2. Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

    Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

  3. Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

    Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

  4. Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

    Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

  5. Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'

    Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'
Recommended
Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul
Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe
Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany
FM holds talks on Gaza, Syria amid regional tensions

FM holds talks on Gaza, Syria amid regional tensions
Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis

Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis
Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

WORLD Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, held a phone conversation on Dec. 1 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY Musk asks court to block OpenAis conversion

Musk asks court to block OpenAi's conversion

Elon Musk has again asked a U.S. court to stop ChatGPT-maker OpenAI from converting into a for-profit enterprise, CNBC reported on Nov. 30.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿