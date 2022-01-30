Erdoğan vows to continue fight against terror

TRABZON

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed the fight against terror will continue and said Turkish security forces were able to get into the hideouts of the illegal PKK group.

“We will continue our fight until there is no more terrorist left,” he said on Jan. 30 at a ceremony for urban transformation projects in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

“We are here to unveil the collective opening of 95 works worth more than 2.3 million Turkish Liras. Today, we are making the official opening of many investments in education and health, covering each of our districts,” the president stated.

The government puts into service transportation investments worth 443 million liras, he added.

The Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, run by a mayor from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), completed the infrastructure investment worth 272 million liras in the districts, Erdoğan said.

They constructed a multi-storey car park, carried out works on Yalıncak beach and constructed six tourism facilities in the city, along with an ice-skating rink in a “nation’s garden,” he said.

“We are making the official openings of these investments today. Our municipality has many ongoing works such as new bus stations, bus station constructions, and urban transformation projects,” Erdoğan stated.

The president recalled that his government announced its 2023 goals 10 years ago. “We have gained many great works in the guide of these goals. We brought the 2053 vision to the agenda. We started to establish the first goals of this vision,” he stated.

“We must work hard until 2023. I want to hear something from this amazing community in front of me. Are we ready to work hard until 2023?” he asked.

“We will not give an opportunity to those who want to strangle us with other traps that our country has repeatedly fallen into. Those whose politics consist of lies are not good for this nation,” he said, adding that the year 2023 will be a means of “purification” for Turkey.