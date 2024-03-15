Erdoğan vows intensive efforts ahead of upcoming elections

VAN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed intensive effort from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) ahead of the upcoming local elections during a rally in the eastern province of Van on March 15.

Addressing a crowd in the city, Erdoğan highlighted the investments his administration has initiated and promised continued support for local governments.

"Each of our cities and citizens has received their share of these works and services," Erdoğan said, before delving into specifics regarding Van's development.

Erdoğan disclosed that over the last 21 years, Van has seen a public investment totaling 168 billion Turkish liras. Among the infrastructural developments, he highlighted the construction of 9,974 new classrooms, higher education dormitories accommodating 8,300 students and the establishment of 74 sports facilities.

Moreover, Erdoğan emphasized the expansion of healthcare facilities, including the erection of 19 hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,562 beds, alongside the allocation of 25,736 residences through the state mass housing agency, TOKİ. Additionally, the president noted enhancements in wastewater treatment and road infrastructure.

With the mayoral election looming, Erdoğan pledged to work "tirelessly day and night."

Erdoğan's AKP has put forward Abdulahat Arvas as its candidate in the city, competing against the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-mayoral hopefuls Neslihan Şedal and Abdullah Zeydan, as well as Şükrü Şahar from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

In the 2019 elections, Bedia Özgökçe Ertan, the candidate of the DEM Party's predecessor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), secured victory. However, she was subsequently dismissed due to a terrorism investigation, with the city's governor, Ozan Balcı, assuming municipal duties.

In his address, Erdoğan criticized the DEM Party, questioning its commitment to national interests and accusing it of obstructing progress.

"The sole mission of this structure is to support whatever is against the country," Erdoğan remarked, urging voters to rally behind the AKP-led People's Alliance.

The president warned against “nefarious external influences” seeking to undermine Türkiye's democratic progress, asserting the nation's resolve to overcome such challenges.

"On one hand, there is a Türkiye that has made historic strides in democracy and development, strengthening its sovereignty," he stated. "On the other hand, there are those imposed by imperialists."