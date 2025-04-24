Erdoğan vows inclusivity on 1915 anniversary

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged on April 24 that his administration would not tolerate discrimination, marking the anniversary of the 1915 events involving Armenians.

"We, who have lived together for centuries in this homeland, continue to share our joy and sorrow today as we did in the past," he said in a message sent to the patriarch of Armenians in Türkiye, Sahak Mashalyan.

Türkiye maintains that the deportations of Armenians in eastern Anatolia occurred when some sided with invading Russian forces against the Ottomans. The relocation resulted in casualties, with Armenia regard the events as genocide, a term Ankara rejects.

"We have not allowed, and will never allow any of our people to be discriminated against, excluded or marginalized, no matter what the reason," Erdoğan said.

"We are also aware that we, as 86 million people, must build our future together, believing that the sad memories of the past should not hold the present and the future hostage."

Erdoğan said the peace, security and well-being of Armenian citizens would continue to be a priority, noting their contributions to Türkiye's cultural and public life.