Erdoğan vows inclusivity on 1915 anniversary

Erdoğan vows inclusivity on 1915 anniversary

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows inclusivity on 1915 anniversary

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged on April 24 that his administration would not tolerate discrimination, marking the anniversary of the 1915 events involving Armenians.

"We, who have lived together for centuries in this homeland, continue to share our joy and sorrow today as we did in the past," he said in a message sent to the patriarch of Armenians in Türkiye, Sahak Mashalyan.

Türkiye maintains that the deportations of Armenians in eastern Anatolia occurred when some sided with invading Russian forces against the Ottomans. The relocation resulted in casualties, with Armenia regard the events as genocide, a term Ankara rejects.

"We have not allowed, and will never allow any of our people to be discriminated against, excluded or marginalized, no matter what the reason," Erdoğan said.

"We are also aware that we, as 86 million people, must build our future together, believing that the sad memories of the past should not hold the present and the future hostage."

Erdoğan said the peace, security and well-being of Armenian citizens would continue to be a priority, noting their contributions to Türkiye's cultural and public life.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

    Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

  2. Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

    Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

  3. French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

    French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

  4. Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

    Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

  5. CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel

    CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel
Recommended
CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel

CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel
Turkish Cypriots inseparable part of Turkic world, Fidan says

Turkish Cypriots inseparable part of Turkic world, Fidan says
Gallipoli hosts int’l events on 110th anniversary of ground battles

Gallipoli hosts int’l events on 110th anniversary of ground battles
Türkiye, Russia to hold consultations on Middle East

Türkiye, Russia to hold consultations on Middle East
Türkiye, Greece to hold military talks next week

Türkiye, Greece to hold military talks next week
DEM Party delegation meets justice minister

DEM Party delegation meets justice minister
WORLD Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Israeli tank fire killed a U.N. worker in Gaza last month, according to initial findings from an investigation released Thursday by Israel's military, which initially denied operating in the area.
ECONOMY EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

The EU has slapped Apple and Meta with 700 million euros in fines for breaking digital competition rules, risking the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿