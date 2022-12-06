Erdoğan vows for slow-down of inflation as of New Year

The high inflation in Türkiye will slow down with the new year and reach a reasonable point, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 6.

“We are working hard to alleviate the consequences of the troubles, the causes of which we know, and then to eliminate them. Inflation data for November show that the recovery continues,” Erdoğan said addressing the 28th General Assembly of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK).

“With the new year, the recovery will accelerate, and as of February it will come to a more reasonable and easy-to-control place,” he added.

Erdoğan said he expected more investments, production, employment and exports from the employers. The government aims to increase the country’s growth with the current surplus, even more, he added.

Elaborating on the rises in the minimum wage, Erdoğan said the more the rights and welfare of the employees are protected by making the “necessary sacrifices,” the faster and safer the county can achieve its common goals.

“Türkiye, which has tried to be dragged into artificial crises, has entered a new upswing. Let alone kneeling, on the contrary, it has entered into a new rearing and this rearing will continue,” Erdoğan stated.

When the dialogue between the employers and employees is not strong, and their relations are not conducted healthily, facing social unrest becomes inevitable, he said.

“We are a country that suffered very much in the past from tensions that threatened social peace. The conflict between parties, which deviated from their establishment purposes and acted as a standard-bearer for ideological fights, cost our country dearly. Therefore, we, since the day we came into power, have upheld our country’s and nation’s interests, and paid special attention to developing and implementing policies which took into account the sensitivities of all segments,” he stated.

Citing the comments that Türkiye cannot militarily interfere in Kobane in case of a ground operation into northern Syria, Erdoğan said, “The state of the West in the fight against terrorism is clear. Türkiye, on the other hand, has overcome all obstacles in the fight against terrorism and its terror is in place, so if this terror originates from the north of Syria, we end it by not bringing them inside, but in the north. Some people say that ‘you can’t enter Kobane like this,’ Kobani is over.”

He continued, “We have taken the necessary precautions in Idlib, in Kobane, we are taking them, and we will take them from now on. Tell your terrorist friends, Türkiye is not such a fertile place for them. This is where they will drown as soon as they try to enter.”