Erdoğan vows action after oath by military graduates

KOCAELİ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to take action following controversy over a graduation ceremony at the National Defense University's (MSÜ) land forces academy.

"Some exploiters came forward and drew their swords during the recent graduation ceremony," Erdoğan said at an event in the northwestern city of Kocaeli on Sept. 7.

During the graduation ceremony, the cadets led by valedictorian Ebru Eroğlu raised their swords and chanted, “We are [modern Türkiye founder] Mustafa Kemal’s [Atatürk] soldiers” in unison.

The students also recited an oath pledging to protect the Turkish Republic, its secular values and the nation’s territorial integrity.

“Who are you drawing your swords against?” Erdoğan asked. “All the necessary research is being done regarding these. The few presumptuous people there will be purged.”

Eroğlu received her diploma from Erdoğan at the ceremony.

The president said discussions have taken place with the Defense Ministry and the Land Forces Command to “quickly clean up” the relevant individuals.

“We will not allow political accounts to be taken through our army," he added.

“We will not turn a blind eye to any situation that could harm our army, which is known worldwide for its superior discipline, and we will definitely take the necessary steps within the framework of democratic control mechanisms.”

The ministry has already announced that an investigation is underway concerning the incident.

“The incident is being investigated from all aspects," Zeki Aktürk, press and public relations adviser for the ministry, said at a press conference on Sept. 5.

Disciplinary action would be taken against personnel found responsible due to intent, fault or negligence, he added.

"The public should be at ease on this issue and should not trust those who create manipulations based on these images," Aktürk said.

Female students graduated with top honors from all three MSÜ academies for the first time. Eroğlu, 24, graduated with honors from the land forces academy, İkra Kuyumcu from the air force academy and Şeyda Yıldırım from the naval academy.

Their accomplishments were celebrated at a ceremony held in Istanbul's Bakırköy district on Aug. 30 and 31.

Nearly 200 students participated in the ceremony, including 14 from guest countries.

Military schools in Türkiye were previously managed by the General Staff. They underwent a major reorganization following the 2016 coup attempt orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fethullah Gülen.

The foiled coup targeted key locations in Ankara, Istanbul and others elsewhere, leading to the deaths of over 250 people.