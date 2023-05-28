Erdoğan votes for runoff elections in Istanbul 

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has voted for Türkiye’s first-ever presidential runoff election at the Üsküdar Saffet Çebi Middle School in Istanbul's Üsküdar district on May 28.

“We are witnessing a two-round election for the first time in our Turkish democracy life,” he said. He asked for all the citizens to participate in the voting until the last moment. Erdoğan greeted the polling officers and cast his vote with first lady Emine Erdoğan.

