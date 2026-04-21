Support units launched at all Kahramanmaraş schools after attack

Support units launched at all Kahramanmaraş schools after attack

ANKARA
Support units launched at all Kahramanmaraş schools after attack

Turkish authorities have established dedicated support units in every school in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş as part of a six-month action plan following the deadly shooting, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Göktaş said additional personnel have been assigned from the neighboring city of Gaziantep to ensure continuity.

“This is not only a school- or neighborhood-based effort,” Göktaş said. “We are implementing a comprehensive process that includes psychosocial support for different professional groups, case management and a normalization phase.”

Ministry staff were also present at condolence houses in the immediate aftermath, she noted, adding that targeted support for families is ongoing.

Special attention is being given to children who had previously lost parents in the 2023 earthquakes and were further affected by the latest attack.

The minister stressed that the response is not limited to short-term intervention but is designed as a sustained effort.

She said the ministry launched a wide-ranging psychosocial support program immediately after the incident, deploying 102 personnel to the field.

Teams visited 216 households in the area surrounding the school and held direct contact with 146 families. As a result of these visits, 12 households requested psychosocial support specifically for children.

She added that support is also being extended to children who did not directly witness the attack but were nevertheless impacted by it.

Göktaş said the condition of injured children is being closely monitored. 

safety,

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