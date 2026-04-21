CHP leader blasts school security failures after shootings

CHP leader blasts school security failures after shootings

ANKARA
CHP leader blasts school security failures after shootings

Main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Özgür Özel on April 21 criticized the government over what he described as systemic security lapses and flawed education policies following two school shootings last week.

“We do not view these incidents solely as matters of education or security, but also social, economic and psychological crisis affecting children,” Özel said during his party’s parliamentary group meeting.

On April 15, a student opened fire at a school in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, killing a teacher and eight students. A day earlier, a former student carried out a shooting at a school in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa.

The CHP leader noted that such incidents were not unprecedented, claiming that 45 violent episodes occurred in schools during Education Minister Yusuf Tekin’s tenure, resulting in 20 fatalities.

“We cannot view these events in isolation from Türkiye’s broader problems. The foremost task is to rescue the country from this moral decay and to rebuild a system grounded in freedom and democracy,” he said.

Özel also reiterated his earlier call to increase the number of security personnel in schools, arguing that his proposal had been ignored by the government.

Qualified personnel, trained in law and capable of carrying arms, could serve at school entrances and deter would-be assailants, he noted.

On the political front, Özel reaffirmed his party’s readiness for a by-election, intensifying pressure amid a renewed wave of legal challenges targeting municipalities governed by the CHP.

Under Turkish law, a by-election becomes mandatory if vacant parliamentary seats reach 5 percent — or 30 lawmakers. Currently, eight seats are vacant due to deaths and resignations.

While the CHP could, in theory, trigger a by-election by coordinating the resignation of at least 22 lawmakers, such a move would still require approval from parliament’s General Assembly, where the ruling alliance holds a majority.

Özel is scheduled to meet Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on April 22.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump extends ceasefire to give Iran more time to negotiate

Trump extends ceasefire to give Iran more time to negotiate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump extends ceasefire to give Iran more time to negotiate

    Trump extends ceasefire to give Iran more time to negotiate

  2. Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

    Ukraine ready to restart Russian oil supplies to Europe

  3. Trump says Iran violated truce as doubt surrounds peace talks

    Trump says Iran violated truce as doubt surrounds peace talks

  4. Storm in a cup!

    Storm in a cup!

  5. EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

    EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch
Recommended
Support units launched at all Kahramanmaraş schools after attack

Support units launched at all Kahramanmaraş schools after attack
MHP renews CHP criticism over by-election calls

MHP renews CHP criticism over by-election calls
Türkiye to reopen high-profile cold cases, justice minister says

Türkiye to reopen high-profile cold cases, justice minister says
Türkiye sentences 8 people to prison in deadly 2024 cable car accident

Türkiye sentences 8 people to prison in deadly 2024 cable car accident
Kirkuk’s election of Turkmen governor ‘historic development’: Ankara

Kirkuk’s election of Turkmen governor ‘historic development’: Ankara
Erciyes ski resort hits all-time visitor record before season ends

Erciyes ski resort hits all-time visitor record before season ends
WORLD Trump extends ceasefire to give Iran more time to negotiate

Trump extends ceasefire to give Iran more time to negotiate

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was extending a ceasefire with Iran to give more time for negotiations, but would maintain a US naval blockade of the country's ports.

ECONOMY EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

EU weighs US imports, minimum reserves for jet fuel crunch

The European Union said Tuesday that it was considering importing more jet fuel from the US and requiring member states to hold minimum reserves as the Middle East war squeezes supplies.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿