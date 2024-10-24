Erdoğan urges UN to halt arms sales to Israel

KAZAN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on the United Nations to stop arms sales to Israel, revealing that Türkiye has initiated a diplomatic effort to that end.

"Israel's aggressive stance, which continues at the cost of setting the entire region on fire, has long since crossed all boundaries, especially law and conscience," Erdoğan told a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan on Oct. 24.

The summit brings together BRICS members including China, India, Brazil and South Africa, alongside other interested nations.

"A just global order and development can only be possible with the establishment of security beyond our borders. Unless the bloodshed in the Middle East stops, neither justice and peace nor development can be talked about for the future," Erdoğan said.

He urged countries that have not yet recognized Palestine as a state to take action.

"The continued unconditional supply of arms and ammunition to Israel makes this country even more reckless in its attacks," Erdoğan said.

"We have launched an initiative at the U.N. to stop arms sales to Israel. My dear friends, I count on the support of you in this matter."

The president also stressed Türkiye's desire to maintain close relations with BRICS "on mutual respect and win-win."

"In today's conditions where socio-economic vulnerabilities are increasing and the balance of power is changing, the political and financial mechanisms of the post-World War II era cannot provide what is expected," he said.

"In such an environment... we, as Türkiye, attach importance to coming together with our friends on multilateral platforms and finding solutions to common problems that concern us all."

Erdoğan’s remarks came after a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, their talks covered the creation of an international natural gas hub, boosting trade volume, tourism and cooperation in technology.

Putin, for his part, praised the "good neighborly" and "constructive relations" between Russia and Türkiye, citing long-standing partnerships in multiple sectors.

He also confirmed that the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is expected to begin supplying electricity to the grid next year. The construction of the plant is overseen by Russia's state atomic energy company, Rosatom.