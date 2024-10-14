Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized the importance of close relations between state officials and citizens, calling for an end to any "elitist mentality" that alienates the public.

"We, as the Turkish nation, have established many great states. They have had two supporting pillars: The first is justice and the other is mercy," Erdoğan told newly appointed district governors at an Ankara event on Oct. 14.

The president criticized the mindset that views certain groups of citizens as "threat elements" and spoke out against the division between the state and the people.

"The elitist mentality that builds walls between the state and the nation and splaces the state and the nation in different places, has caused great harm to our country," he said.

"They fought a lot with women's headscarves and men's hair and beards. They tried to pit our people against each other by calling them progressive or reactionary. Millions of our citizens have been alienated just because they speak their mother’s language."

Erdoğan urged state officials to maintain close ties with the public.

"If the distance between the state and the nation is widened, the services we provide will be meaningless," he said.

"A bureaucratic oligarchy that looks down on its citizens has no place in the vision of the state. The state is at the service of its people."

The president urged district governors to prioritize the well-being of their communities and provide “first-class service” regardless of their location.

"It is a heavy mission for local authorities to serve the citizens properly, be a remedy for their troubles and support the development of the cities," Erdoğan remarked.

"You need to show not only the authority of the state but also your generous qualities. I expect you to be the smiling face of the state."

He said the government has no tolerance for officials who become disconnected from the people.

"You will find those in need and become involved with their troubles. You will keep your door open to the complaints of the citizens 24 hours a day. Arrogance will never come to you," Erdoğan stated.

"You will accept the people in your place of duty as your family, and you will firmly hold on to your trust."

Local projects spearheaded by district governors will play a crucial role in accelerating Türkiye's development, he added.