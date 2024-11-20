Erdoğan urges NATO to address Russia's nuclear policy shift

Erdoğan urges NATO to address Russia's nuclear policy shift

RIO DE JANERIO
Erdoğan urges NATO to address Russias nuclear policy shift

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on NATO to focus on Russia's recent amendments to its nuclear policy.

Speaking at a press conference during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Erdoğan emphasized the dangers of nuclear weapon usage in warfare.

"There is no positive aspect to conflicts involving nuclear arms. NATO officials must consider Russia's actions and reassess them," he said.

Erdoğan pointed out that Ukraine's recent long range missile usage after the U.S. approval highlights the escalating situation.

"These developments are far from positive," he remarked, explaining that "Russia's statement seems to be a precautionary move against conventional threats aimed at it."

He further stated, "Russia possesses the capability and measures to defend itself. Being a NATO country, we too have the duty to protect ourselves and take necessary actions."

The revised doctrine indicates that Russia could potentially use nuclear weapons if attacked by conventional missiles backed by a nuclear power. This update was proposed in September and has now been enacted, marking the 1,000th day of the conflict with Ukraine.

It follows U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to permit Ukraine to utilize U.S. long-range missiles to target areas within Russia.

Türkiye's Willingness to Facilitate Peace Talks

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's position, given its proximity to both Ukraine and Russia, stressing its commitment to maintaining diplomatic ties with each nation. He voiced regret over the missed "historical opportunity" from the Istanbul agreement during the war's early stages, attributing the result to nearly half a million fatalities, along with the creation of an energy and food crisis.

Encouraging all involved parties to take steps toward peace, Erdoğan affirmed Türkiye's readiness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict, Türkiye has been willing and capable of playing a facilitative role," he stated.

"I hope we can quickly achieve a lasting cease-fire, bringing the peace that the world anticipates."

Erdoğan also discussed Türkiye's perspective on the BRICS group's partnership offer, noting that the country is currently evaluating the proposal and will respond when appropriate.

During the G20 summit, Erdoğan met with several world leaders, including Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Spain's Premier Pedro Sanchez, and Australian Premier Anthony Albanese.

He also held brief discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, China's President Xi Jinping, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnam's Pham Minh Chinh, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Erdoğan warns of ‘new, bigger war’ after US missile decision

Erdoğan warns of ‘new, bigger war’ after US missile decision
Italy aims to ease visa process for Turkish students amid delays

Italy aims to ease visa process for Turkish students amid delays
Blinken praises Türkiyes diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts

Blinken praises Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts
Erdoğan praises Lulas stance against Israel in G20 talks

Erdoğan praises Lula's stance against Israel in G20 talks
Ankara denies Hamas move to Türkiye from Qatar

Ankara denies Hamas move to Türkiye from Qatar
Turkish Cyprus: No step back from two-state solution

Turkish Cyprus: No step back from two-state solution
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿