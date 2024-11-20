Erdoğan urges NATO to address Russia's nuclear policy shift

RIO DE JANERIO

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on NATO to focus on Russia's recent amendments to its nuclear policy.

Speaking at a press conference during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Erdoğan emphasized the dangers of nuclear weapon usage in warfare.

"There is no positive aspect to conflicts involving nuclear arms. NATO officials must consider Russia's actions and reassess them," he said.

Erdoğan pointed out that Ukraine's recent long range missile usage after the U.S. approval highlights the escalating situation.

"These developments are far from positive," he remarked, explaining that "Russia's statement seems to be a precautionary move against conventional threats aimed at it."

He further stated, "Russia possesses the capability and measures to defend itself. Being a NATO country, we too have the duty to protect ourselves and take necessary actions."

The revised doctrine indicates that Russia could potentially use nuclear weapons if attacked by conventional missiles backed by a nuclear power. This update was proposed in September and has now been enacted, marking the 1,000th day of the conflict with Ukraine.

It follows U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to permit Ukraine to utilize U.S. long-range missiles to target areas within Russia.

Türkiye's Willingness to Facilitate Peace Talks

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's position, given its proximity to both Ukraine and Russia, stressing its commitment to maintaining diplomatic ties with each nation. He voiced regret over the missed "historical opportunity" from the Istanbul agreement during the war's early stages, attributing the result to nearly half a million fatalities, along with the creation of an energy and food crisis.

Encouraging all involved parties to take steps toward peace, Erdoğan affirmed Türkiye's readiness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict, Türkiye has been willing and capable of playing a facilitative role," he stated.

"I hope we can quickly achieve a lasting cease-fire, bringing the peace that the world anticipates."

Erdoğan also discussed Türkiye's perspective on the BRICS group's partnership offer, noting that the country is currently evaluating the proposal and will respond when appropriate.

During the G20 summit, Erdoğan met with several world leaders, including Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Spain's Premier Pedro Sanchez, and Australian Premier Anthony Albanese.

He also held brief discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, China's President Xi Jinping, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnam's Pham Minh Chinh, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.