Erdoğan urges Israel to heed to ICJ's immediate ceasefire call

Erdoğan urges Israel to heed to ICJ's immediate ceasefire call

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan urges Israel to heed to ICJs immediate ceasefire call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calls on Israel to cease its attacks following a significant ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the nation.

Speaking on Saturday, Erdoğan highlighted the global significance of the ICJ's decision and the power of international collaboration in resolving conflicts. "The decision taken by the International Court of Justice yesterday echoes our motto that 'the world is bigger than 5,'" Erdogan said.

"We once again call on Israel to heed to the voice of the international community and institutions and to immediately cease its attacks and massacres,” he added.

Following South Africa's charges of genocide against Israel, the ICJ found the allegations credible on Friday, issuing an interim order instructing Israel to cease hindering aid deliveries to Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation.

Erdoğan hailed the ICJ's interim decision as "valuable," expressing a commitment to sustained oversight to ensure accountability for war crimes against innocent Palestinian civilians.

"We will continue to follow the process to ensure that war crimes committed against innocent Palestinian civilians do not go unpunished," Erdoğan said.

Ceasefire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest

Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Desperately seeking Bodrum spirit!

    Desperately seeking Bodrum spirit!

  2. Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest

    Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest

  3. Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

    Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

  4. US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

    US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

  5. Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul kills one person

    Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul kills one person
Recommended
Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour

Foreign minister embarks on Balkan tour
US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks
Biden administration notifies Congress of F-16 sale to Türkiye

Biden administration notifies Congress of F-16 sale to Türkiye
Erdoğan welcomes UN top court interim ruling on Israel genocide case

Erdoğan welcomes UN top court interim ruling on Israel genocide case
Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine
WORLD N. Korea fires several cruise missiles: Seoul military

N. Korea fires several cruise missiles: Seoul military

North Korea fired several cruise missiles on Sunday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state.
ECONOMY Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

Gov’t aims to boost support for companies: Minister

The support provided under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB) will be increased by at least 100 percent in line with the country’s growth targets, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿