Erdoğan urges Israel to heed to ICJ's immediate ceasefire call

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calls on Israel to cease its attacks following a significant ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the nation.

Speaking on Saturday, Erdoğan highlighted the global significance of the ICJ's decision and the power of international collaboration in resolving conflicts. "The decision taken by the International Court of Justice yesterday echoes our motto that 'the world is bigger than 5,'" Erdogan said.

"We once again call on Israel to heed to the voice of the international community and institutions and to immediately cease its attacks and massacres,” he added.

Following South Africa's charges of genocide against Israel, the ICJ found the allegations credible on Friday, issuing an interim order instructing Israel to cease hindering aid deliveries to Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation.

Erdoğan hailed the ICJ's interim decision as "valuable," expressing a commitment to sustained oversight to ensure accountability for war crimes against innocent Palestinian civilians.

"We will continue to follow the process to ensure that war crimes committed against innocent Palestinian civilians do not go unpunished," Erdoğan said.