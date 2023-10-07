Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday urged Israel and Palestinians "to act reasonably" and avoid a further escalation.

"We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions," Erdoğan, who strongly supports the Palestinian cause, said following attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip.

Türkiye will do what is necessary to secure the country from terrorist organizations, Erdoğan also said.

"We do not bow to those who try to corner us by using terrorist organizations. We do not hesitate to do whatever Türkiye's security requires," Erdoğan told a crowd ahead of AKP’s 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara.

Recently, Türkiye has been conducting air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist targets. 

The move came after Sunday's foiled attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara. On Oct. 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate. 

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syria offshoot. 

