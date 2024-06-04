Erdoğan urges global action against Israel's 'barbarism'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on the international community to unite against Israel's "barbarism" in Gaza.

"I call on all states to protect the honor and dignity of humanity, along with the children of Gaza, and to take a clear stance against the out-of-control Israeli barbarism," Erdoğan said in a message shared on social media.

His remarks came on the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, a United Nations observance held annually on June 4.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to extend our hand wherever there is an oppressed, victimized, waif person in the world, especially in Gaza, wherever children are being killed, wherever they are tested with hunger and poverty, and will continue to work wholeheartedly with the belief that a more just world is possible," he said.

"It is not only children and babies who are murdered in Gaza, but also humanity. Unfortunately, the world has failed this test."

Erdoğa called on the U.N. to take concrete steps against the ongoing violence in Gaza.